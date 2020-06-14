e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 14, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Mukesh Ambani’s Jio adds TPG to backers with $600 million sale

Mukesh Ambani’s Jio adds TPG to backers with $600 million sale

L Catterton, the $20 billion consumer-focused private equity firm co-founded by luxury retailer LVMH, will also invest in Jio, putting up 18.9 billion rupees for a 0.39% stake, Reliance said in a separate statement.

business Updated: Jun 14, 2020 08:06 IST
Bloomberg | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Bloomberg | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Commuters use their mobile phones as they wait at a bus stop with an advertisement of Reliance Industries' Jio telecoms unit, in Mumbai.
Commuters use their mobile phones as they wait at a bus stop with an advertisement of Reliance Industries' Jio telecoms unit, in Mumbai.(REUTERS)
         

TPG Capital agreed to pay 45.4 billion rupees ($600 million) for a stake in Jio Platforms Ltd., the telecommunications and digital services business of Reliance Industries Ltd., India’s largest company.

The deal is for a 0.93% share, Reliance said in a statement.

The Texas-based private equity firm’s backing adds to the list of well-known investment firms joining billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s bid to pay down debt at his Reliance flagship. He has also drawn investors with a plan to shift the conglomerate toward growth in e-commerce, online entertainment and digital payments, away from a dependence on revenue from oil refining and petrochemicals.

L Catterton, the $20 billion consumer-focused private equity firm co-founded by luxury retailer LVMH, will also invest in Jio, putting up 18.9 billion rupees for a 0.39% stake, Reliance said in a separate statement.

Ambani’s digital unit, whose equity value is now about $65 billion, has sold a little over 22% in stakes to buyers including Facebook Inc., KKR & Co., Silver Lake Partners and General Atlantic. Jio is expected to use its roughly 400 million wireless phone subscribers as the cornerstone of an e-commerce and digital services business in the world’s second-biggest country.

The slew of investments have sent Reliance Industries shares soaring more than 80% since late March, and the stock is trading near a record-high.

tags
top news
Govt approves remdesivir for moderate Covid-19 cases, HCQ early on
Govt approves remdesivir for moderate Covid-19 cases, HCQ early on
LIVE: China reports 57 new Covid-19 cases
LIVE: China reports 57 new Covid-19 cases
Delhi details plans to use hotels in Covid-19 war
Delhi details plans to use hotels in Covid-19 war
As Covid-19 cases spike in Delhi, Amit Shah to meet Arvind Kejriwal today
As Covid-19 cases spike in Delhi, Amit Shah to meet Arvind Kejriwal today
ICMR norms a ‘roadblock’ in bumping up Covid-19 tests: Delhi govt
ICMR norms a ‘roadblock’ in bumping up Covid-19 tests: Delhi govt
Studies reveal impact of Sars-CoV-2 virus on all levels of nervous system
Studies reveal impact of Sars-CoV-2 virus on all levels of nervous system
Masks can reduce Covid-19 growth rate by 40%: Study
Masks can reduce Covid-19 growth rate by 40%: Study
Covid update: 3 lakh cases in India; new virus symptoms; US expert’s warning
Covid update: 3 lakh cases in India; new virus symptoms; US expert’s warning
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Covid-19 casesGulabo Sitabo Movie Review

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In