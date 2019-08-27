‘Need harmony between objectives of govt and RBI’: Bimal Jalan Committee

business

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 22:29 IST

The Bimal Jalan committee, which okayed the surplus transfer Rs 1.76 lakh crore to the government this fiscal, has recommended that the Reserve Bank of India’s economic capital framework be reviewed every five years. It further advised that the Central bank’s accounting year be aligned with the fiscal year.

“The committee recommends that the framework may be periodically reviewed every five years. Nevertheless, if there is a significant change in the RBI’s risks and operating environment, an intermediate review may be considered,” the committee said in its report, published on Tuesday.

Also watch| RBI’s Rs 1.76 lakh cr bonanza: Congress demands white paper on economy

The Expert Committee said it was guided by the principle that the alignment of the objectives of the Government and the RBI is important. It said there “needs to be harmony” in objectives of the government and the RBI

“As a central bank is a part of the Sovereign, ensuring the credibility of the RBI is as important, if not more, to the Government as it is to the RBI itself. The Committee also noted that while there may occasionally arise a difference of views in the conduct of the central bank’s operations, there always needs to be harmony in the objectives of the Government and the RBI,” said the Committee.

The Committee said in shifting RBI’s accounting period it would be able to provide better estimates of the projected surplus transfers to the government for the financial year for budgeting purposes. It reasoned that this change could reduce the need for interim dividend being paid by the RBI.

It further stressed that it would bring about greater cohesiveness in the monetary policy projections and reports published by the RBI which mostly use the fiscal year as the base.

First Published: Aug 27, 2019 22:24 IST