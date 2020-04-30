e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 30, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Oil prices rise amid early signs of fuel demand picking up

Oil prices rise amid early signs of fuel demand picking up

US crude inventories grew by 9 million barrels last week to 527.6 million barrels, US Energy Information Administration data showed, well below the 10.6 million-barrel rise analysts had expected.

business Updated: Apr 30, 2020 13:00 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Melbourne/Singapore
Oil storage silos stand at the oil and gas refinery operated by Naftna Industrija Srbije AD (NIS), a unit of Gazprom Neft PJSC, in Pancevo, Serbia, on Tuesday.
Oil storage silos stand at the oil and gas refinery operated by Naftna Industrija Srbije AD (NIS), a unit of Gazprom Neft PJSC, in Pancevo, Serbia, on Tuesday. (Bloomberg)
         

Oil prices jumped on Thursday, buoyed by signs that the US crude glut is not growing as quickly as expected and that fuel demand battered by Covid-19 restrictions is starting to pick up.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures climbed to a high of $17.75 a barrel and were up 9.2%, or $1.39, at $16.45 at 0640 GMT. The US benchmark surged 22% on Wednesday.

Brent was up 5.6%, or $1.27 at $23.81 a barrel in light trading, with the June contract expiring on Thursday. The contract hit a high of $25 earlier in the session, having posted a 10% gain on Wednesday.

The most active Brent crude contract for July was up $1.15 or about 5%, at $25.38 a barrel.

US crude inventories grew by 9 million barrels last week to 527.6 million barrels, US Energy Information Administration data showed, well below the 10.6 million-barrel rise analysts polled by Reuters had expected.

US gasoline stockpiles fell by 3.7 million barrels from record highs the previous week, with a slight rise in fuel demand offseting a rebound in refinery output.

“If we see a continuation of this trend in the coming weeks, it could suggest the worst might be behind the oil market,” ING’s head of commodities strategy Warren Patterson said.

Adding to positive sentiment, China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec) said on Thursday its daily sales of refined oil products have risen to more than 90% of levels seen before the coronavirus outbreak.

“WTI could quickly move to $20 a barrel and Brent to $30 a barrel in this environment,” said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA brokerage in Singapore.

“In the context of the size of the overall decline in oil prices since the pandemic began, the recovery is still minuscule,” he added. “No one should mistake this week’s rallies as the beginning of the end of the destruction wrought in the world’s energy markets.”

Global energy demand could slump by a record 6% in 2020 due to economic lockdowns from the coronavirus pandemic, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Thursday.

US President Donald Trump said his administration will soon release a plan to help the country’s oil companies, which Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said could include adding millions of barrels of oil to already-teeming national reserves.

Meanwhile, Western Europe’s largest oil producer Norway said it will slash its output from June to December of 2020, the first time in 18 years it has joined other major producers to shore up prices.

tags
top news
Struck by Covid-19, India pushes pedal to the metal on virtual diplomacy
Struck by Covid-19, India pushes pedal to the metal on virtual diplomacy
Rishi Kapoor, Bollywood’s original chocolate boy, dies at 67
Rishi Kapoor, Bollywood’s original chocolate boy, dies at 67
Supreme Court refuses to stay Delhi Central Vista project
Supreme Court refuses to stay Delhi Central Vista project
He locked himself in physio’s room: Laxman recalls Sachin-Warne battle
He locked himself in physio’s room: Laxman recalls Sachin-Warne battle
‘Haven’t seen him, no report today’, says Mike Pompeo on Kim Jong Un’s health
‘Haven’t seen him, no report today’, says Mike Pompeo on Kim Jong Un’s health
When Irrfan Khan worked with Rishi Kapoor in D-Day, called him ‘hot liquid’
When Irrfan Khan worked with Rishi Kapoor in D-Day, called him ‘hot liquid’
Fuel prices hiked in these states to generate higher revenue amid coronavirus
Fuel prices hiked in these states to generate higher revenue amid coronavirus
Covid-19: India begins testing possible cure on patients at PGI Chandigarh
Covid-19: India begins testing possible cure on patients at PGI Chandigarh
trending topics
Rishi Kapoor diesCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 state tallyIndia EconomyCovid-19 CasesCovid-19 UpdateRishi Kapoor passes awayRishi Kapoor deadRIP Rishi KapoorIrrfan Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news