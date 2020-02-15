e-paper
On tariff hike by US, Airbus says move will harm US airlines, consumers

The European planemaker said it would continue discussions with its US customers to “mitigate effects of tariffs insofar as possible” and hoped the US Trade Representative’s office would change its position.

business Updated: Feb 15, 2020 06:22 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
The United States is increasing tariffs on Airbus planes imported from Europe to 15 percent beginning March 18, authorities announced Friday.
The United States is increasing tariffs on Airbus planes imported from Europe to 15 percent beginning March 18, authorities announced Friday.(AP File Photo )
         

The US government’s decision to raise tariffs on European-built aircraft will hit US airlines already facing a shortage of aircraft and complicate efforts to reach a negotiated settlement with the European Union, Airbus said.

The European planemaker said it would continue discussions with its US customers to “mitigate effects of tariffs insofar as possible” and hoped the US Trade Representative’s office would change its position.

“USTR’s decision ignores the many submissions made by US airlines, highlighting the fact that they – and the US flying public – ultimately have to pay these tariffs,” the company said in a statement.

