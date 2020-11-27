e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 27, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / OPEC+ calls last-minute talks to prepare for oil-cuts decision

OPEC+ calls last-minute talks to prepare for oil-cuts decision

A clear majority of OPEC+ watchers expect the group to maintain their supply curbs at current levels for a few months longer due to lingering uncertainty about the strength of demand.

business Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 15:37 IST
Bloomberg| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Bloomberg| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
A separate meeting of a committee of OPEC technical experts considered data that pointed to the risk of a new oil surplus early next year if the cartel and its allies decide to go ahead with the production increase.
A separate meeting of a committee of OPEC technical experts considered data that pointed to the risk of a new oil surplus early next year if the cartel and its allies decide to go ahead with the production increase.(Bloomberg Photo)
         

Saudi Arabia and Russia summoned OPEC+ ministers who oversee their oil production cuts for last-minute talks on Saturday, as the cartel prepares for a decision on whether to delay January’s output increase.

A clear majority of OPEC+ watchers expect the group to maintain their supply curbs at current levels for a few months longer due to lingering uncertainty about the strength of demand. However, the decision is by no means certain amid public complaints from Iraq and Nigeria, and private discord with the United Arab Emirates.

The two leading members of Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak and Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman, requested an informal video conference with their counterparts from the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee, which includes Algeria, Kazakhstan, Iraq, Nigeria and the UAE, according to a letter seen by Bloomberg.

The unscheduled gathering comes just two days before a full OPEC ministerial meeting on Nov. 30, which will be followed by OPEC+ talks on Dec. 1. The JMMC met online as recently as Nov. 17, but that ended without any kind of recommendation about delaying the January supply increase.

On Thursday, Algerian Energy Minister Abdelmadjid Attar -- who this year holds OPEC’s rotating presidency -- told Bloomberg News that the group must remain cautious because the recent surge in oil to $45 a barrel in New York this week could prove fragile.

A separate meeting of a committee of OPEC technical experts considered data that pointed to the risk of a new oil surplus early next year if the cartel and its allies decide to go ahead with the production increase. The 23-nation OPEC+ coalition is scheduled to ease its 7.7 million barrels a day of production cuts by 1.9 million barrels a day from Jan. 1.

tags
top news
LIVE: Protesting farmers enter New Delhi through Tikri border
LIVE: Protesting farmers enter New Delhi through Tikri border
No complaint from volunteers given Covaxin: Ahmedabad doctor
No complaint from volunteers given Covaxin: Ahmedabad doctor
Delhi is conducting more Covid-19 tests compared to rest of India, says Jain
Delhi is conducting more Covid-19 tests compared to rest of India, says Jain
Protesting farmers allowed into Delhi, spot identified for peaceful demonstration
Protesting farmers allowed into Delhi, spot identified for peaceful demonstration
Farmers’ protest: Delhi govt says no to converting 9 stadiums into detention centers
Farmers’ protest: Delhi govt says no to converting 9 stadiums into detention centers
No prima facie case against Arnab Goswami in abetment to suicide case: SC
No prima facie case against Arnab Goswami in abetment to suicide case: SC
‘Don’t compel me to come after you’: Thackeray’s warning to Opposition
‘Don’t compel me to come after you’: Thackeray’s warning to Opposition
Trump snaps at reporter; says he’ll leave WH if Electoral College seats Biden
Trump snaps at reporter; says he’ll leave WH if Electoral College seats Biden
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In