 PNB detects another fraud of Rs 9 crore at same branch involved in Nirav Modi case | business news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Mar 15, 2018-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

PNB detects another fraud of Rs 9 crore at same branch involved in Nirav Modi case

The new alleged fraud of around Rs 9.1 crore involves officials of a little known company called Chandri Paper and Allied Products Pvt Ltd, the Central Bureau of Investigation said in the complaint.

business Updated: Mar 15, 2018 10:05 IST
The logo of Punjab National Bank (PNB) is seen on a branch office window in New Delhi.
The logo of Punjab National Bank (PNB) is seen on a branch office window in New Delhi.(Reuters File)

Punjab National Bank (PNB) has detected another small fraud at a Mumbai branch which is at the centre of Rs 12,600 crore fraud, according to a CBI complaint.

The new alleged fraud of around Rs 9.1 crore involves officials of a little known company called Chandri Paper and Allied Products Pvt Ltd, the Central Bureau of Investigation said in the complaint posted on its website.

A PNB spokesperson had no immediate comment. Chandri Paper could not immediately be reached for comment.

more from business
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you