PNB detects another fraud of Rs 9 crore at same branch involved in Nirav Modi case

Punjab National Bank (PNB) has detected another small fraud at a Mumbai branch which is at the centre of Rs 12,600 crore fraud, according to a CBI complaint.

The new alleged fraud of around Rs 9.1 crore involves officials of a little known company called Chandri Paper and Allied Products Pvt Ltd, the Central Bureau of Investigation said in the complaint posted on its website.

A PNB spokesperson had no immediate comment. Chandri Paper could not immediately be reached for comment.