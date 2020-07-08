e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 08, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / PSBs disburse Rs 56,091 crore in credit to MSMEs

PSBs disburse Rs 56,091 crore in credit to MSMEs

The Rs 3 lakh crore emergency credit facility was announced by the finance minister on May 13 as a part of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan.

business Updated: Jul 08, 2020 05:41 IST
HT Correspondents
HT Correspondents
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
It provides for an additional working capital loan at a concessional rate of interest to an existing borrower who is not a defaulter. . (EPA Photo)
It provides for an additional working capital loan at a concessional rate of interest to an existing borrower who is not a defaulter. . (EPA Photo)
         

Banks have disbursed about 49% of Rs 1,14,502.58 crore loans they sanctioned as on July 4 to small businesses under the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS), a component of the Rs 20 lakh crore economic stimulus package that was launched by the government in mid-May.

“As of July 4, 2020, the total amount sanctioned under the 100% Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme by #PSBs [public sector banks] and private banks stands at Rs 1,14,502.58 crore, of which Rs 56,091.18 crore has already been disbursed,” finance minister’s office said in a tweet on Tuesday.

The Rs 3 lakh crore emergency credit facility was announced by the finance minister on May 13 as a part of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan.

It provides for an additional working capital loan at a concessional rate of interest to an existing borrower who is not a defaulter.

In comparison, private banks sanctioned loans to 4,28,014 accounts and loan was disbursed in about 36% cases.

tags
top news
4km buffers at three key points as troops pull back from Ladakh clash site
4km buffers at three key points as troops pull back from Ladakh clash site
Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey’s close aide Amar Dubey shot dead in police encounter
Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey’s close aide Amar Dubey shot dead in police encounter
Karnataka, Telangana could be country’s new Covid-19 hotspots
Karnataka, Telangana could be country’s new Covid-19 hotspots
Finance panel focus on raising health spending to 2.1% of GDP
Finance panel focus on raising health spending to 2.1% of GDP
Foreign pupils a big revenue source for US economy
Foreign pupils a big revenue source for US economy
Masks, sanitisers out of essentials’ list
Masks, sanitisers out of essentials’ list
Concerns over drugs: DCGI warns against overpricing, shortage
Concerns over drugs: DCGI warns against overpricing, shortage
US formally withdraws from WHO: Senator
US formally withdraws from WHO: Senator
trending topics
Vikas DubeyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaNoida Covid-19 tallyDil Bechara TrailerSushant Singh RajputCovid-19 state tallyCBSE Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In