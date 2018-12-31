RBI autonomy in focus after a tumultuous year

Differences between the finance ministry and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) over the direction of monetary policy and the level of borrowing costs are not uncommon. In 2018, the discord was on full public display until, finally, RBI governor Urjit Patel quit abruptly on December 10, citing personal reasons.

The points of conflict between RBI under Patel and the government were wider than they had been in the past, ranging from the government’s proposed use of RBI’s capital reserves, a demand rebuffed by the central bank, more liquidity support for non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), a dedicated liquidity window for NBFCs, and easing of lending restrictions on 11 state-run banks with a low capital base and laden by bad debt.

“Earlier, the friction between RBI and the ministry of finance was on specific policy issues. This time round, the differences were wide ranging and on a wider canvas. Another difference is that this time round, the issues are being fought through the board of RBI while earlier the standoff used to be typically between the governor and the finance minister,” former RBI governor D. Subbarao said.

At the heart of the discord was the issue of the autonomy that RBI has tried to jealously protect in the face of attempted encroachments by the government on its turf .

RBI expressed its dissent multiple times in 2018 through public speeches, the most notably one being an October oration by deputy governor Viral Acharya on RBI’s autonomy.

To be sure, friction between the banking regulator and the finance ministry has periodically spilled into the open. After RBI under Subbarao failed to loosen credit to boost growth in 2012 because of high inflation, then-finance minister P Chidambaram made his displeasure plain. “In 2011, the debate was on the operating procedure of monetary policy. In 2012-13 it was a multiple indicator approach. In 2013 the focus shifted to the singular objective of focusing on inflation, that too CPI (consumer price index). By 2016, RBI shifted to MPC (monetary policy committee) where the monetary policy decision will be taken by a committee. We moved from individual to institution. In 2018, which is the pre-election year, flow of credit was hardly happening. All these changes also meant that the conflict between the government and RBI had to rise,” said an economist who didn’t want to be named.

The government has said that it respects the autonomy and independence of the central bank, which new governor Shaktikanta Das, a former civil servant, has pledged to uphold.

First Published: Dec 31, 2018 09:15 IST