e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 15, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Reliance, IT stocks lift Indian shares as vaccine hopes boost optimism

Reliance, IT stocks lift Indian shares as vaccine hopes boost optimism

Wipro rose as much as 19.4% to its biggest percentage gain in over 11 years and topped the Nifty 50 blue-chip index, after reporting a better-than-expected profit for the three months ended June 30.

business Updated: Jul 15, 2020 11:47 IST
Reuters | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Reuters | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Bengaluru
The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building stands in Mumbai.
The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building stands in Mumbai. (Bloomberg)
         

Indian shares jumped over 1.5% on Wednesday as upbeat results for IT outsourcer Wipro and signs of new foreign investment inflows countered fears about the surge in domestic coronavirus cases.

India’s most valuable stock Reliance Industries rose about 1.3% ahead of an annual general meeting due later in the day after Bloomberg reported on Tuesday that Alphabet Inc’s Google was in advanced talks to invest $4 billion in the digital arm of the conglomerate.

“This time, everyone is hooked on to Reliance because of the deals they have been doing on their Jio platforms,” said Rusmik Oza, head of fundamental research at Kotak Securities.

Wipro rose as much as 19.4% to its biggest percentage gain in over 11 years and topped the Nifty 50 blue-chip index, after reporting a better-than-expected profit for the three months ended June 30 along with the acquisition of Brazil-based IVIA Servicos De Informatica Ltda.

Larger rival Infosys, which is expected to report first-quarter results Wednesday evening, gained 6.75% after it announced a partnership with U.S.-based investment management firm Vanguard late on Tuesday.

“Wipro came out with a good surprise number and the start of the earnings season has been good so far. It looks quite healthy,” Oza said.

By 0500 GMT the NSE Nifty index and the S&P BSE Sensex were up around 1.75% at 10,791.55 and 1.83% at 36,690.16, respectively.

Overnight, Asian shares were lifted after news of the success of a potential COVID-19 vaccine in early stage trials boosted sentiment.

“A lot of optimism is coming because of the vaccine news,” said Rajesh Cheruvu, chief investment officer at Validus Wealth in Mumbai. “This is an important development in terms of addressing the crisis”.

Among domestic sectors, The Nifty IT index gained as much as 5.32% and touched its highest since February, while the Nifty banking index rose 2.37%.

Mobile services operator Bharti Airtel was the session’s top laggard, dropping 1.2%.

tags
top news
‘Skill, re-skill, upskill’: PM Modi shares mantra to stay relevant on World Youth Skills Day
‘Skill, re-skill, upskill’: PM Modi shares mantra to stay relevant on World Youth Skills Day
I’m not joining BJP, those saying so are trying to lower me in Gandhis’ eyes, says Sachin Pilot
I’m not joining BJP, those saying so are trying to lower me in Gandhis’ eyes, says Sachin Pilot
What’s Sachin Pilot’s age, asks Congress’ Digvijaya Singh, then gives an advice
What’s Sachin Pilot’s age, asks Congress’ Digvijaya Singh, then gives an advice
Govt launches world’s most affordable Covid test kit developed by IIT Delhi
Govt launches world’s most affordable Covid test kit developed by IIT Delhi
PM Modi to take part in India-EU Summit today: All you need to know
PM Modi to take part in India-EU Summit today: All you need to know
6G could pave way for 3D holograms, 16K VR, says Samsung
6G could pave way for 3D holograms, 16K VR, says Samsung
Graeme Smith highlights ‘biggest difference’ between Dhoni and Ganguly
Graeme Smith highlights ‘biggest difference’ between Dhoni and Ganguly
Covid-19: India on the verge of a million cases, 86% confined to 10 states
Covid-19: India on the verge of a million cases, 86% confined to 10 states
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid 19 CasesCovid-19 VaccineWBBSE Madhyamik Results 2020 LiveCBSE 10th Result 2020 LIVEWorld Youth Skills DaySachin Pilot

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In