Reliance Industries creates history as first Indian firm to hit Rs 9 lakh crore market valuation mark

Shares of the country’s most valued company, RIL, rose by 1.37% to close at Rs 1,415.30 ahead of its earnings announcement. During the day, it spurted 2.28% to a record Rs 1,428.

business Updated: Oct 18, 2019 19:42 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
RIL becoms the first Indian firm to hit the Rs 9 lakh crore market valuation mark in intra-day trade.
RIL becoms the first Indian firm to hit the Rs 9 lakh crore market valuation mark in intra-day trade. (Mint Photo)
         

Reliance Industries (RIL) on Friday added another feather to its cap by becoming the first Indian firm to hit the Rs 9 lakh crore market valuation mark in intra-day trade.

The company’s market valuation zoomed to Rs 9,05,214 crore on the BSE during the day. However, at close of trade, the company’s market capitalisation (m-cap) settled at Rs 8,97,179.47 crore.

Shares of the country’s most valued company rose by 1.37% to close at Rs 1,415.30 ahead of its earnings announcement. During the day, it spurted 2.28% to a record Rs 1,428.

In August 2018, RIL became the first domestic firm to cross the Rs 8 lakh crore mark in terms of market valuation.

TCS is the second most valuable company after RIL with a m-cap of Rs 7,71,996.87 crore, followed by HDFC Bank (Rs 6,72,466.30 crore), HUL (Rs 4,55,952.72 crore), HDFC (Rs 3,61,801.97 crore), Infosys (Rs 3,29,751.88 crore), Kotak Mahindra Bank (Rs 3,08,708.32 crore), ITC (Rs 3,02,861.98 crore), ICICI Bank (Rs 2,82,783.39 crore) and Bajaj Finance (Rs 2,39,947.60 crore) in the top-10 list.

The m-cap figures of companies change daily with stock price movement.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Oct 18, 2019 19:42 IST

