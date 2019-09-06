Advertisement
Friday, Sep 06, 2019

Rupee a lad lower, other Asian currencies trade mixed

The Indian currency opened at 71.88 against the US dollar. The yield on the 10-year Indian government bond was at 6.604%.

business Updated: Sep 06, 2019 11:46 IST
Ravindra N. Sonavane
Ravindra N. Sonavane
livemint, Mumbai
Traders will also look to Fed Chairman Powell’s speech in Zurich on Friday for more clues on the policy outlook.
Traders will also look to Fed Chairman Powell’s speech in Zurich on Friday for more clues on the policy outlook.(Mint Photo)
         

The Indian rupee opened marginally lower against the greenback, while Asian peers traded mixed as traders await US jobs data and a speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell for cues.

Having opened at 71.88 to a dollar, the Indian currency, in early deals, traded at 71.87, down 0.04% from its Thursday’s close of 71.85.

The US non-farm payrolls data is due later today. US employers likely added 160,000 jobs last month after a 164,000 gain in July, according to a Bloomberg survey.

Traders will also look to Powell’s speech in Zurich on Friday for more clues on Fed’s monetary policy stance.

Back home, the yield on the 10-year Indian government bond was at 6.604% compared with its previous close of 6.578%.

In pre-trade, the benchmark equity index Sensex was up 0.31% at 36757.32 points. So far this year, the index has risen 1.6%.

In the year so far, the rupee has weakened 2.88%, while foreign investors have bought nearly $6.59 billion in Indian equities and $4.48 billion in debt.

Other Asian currencies traded on a mixed note on Friday. The South Korean won was up 0.35%, Malaysian ringgit 0.15%, Indonesian rupiah 0.05%, Thai Baht 0.05%. However, China Offshore was down 0.1%, Singapore dollar 0.05%, Philippines peso 0.04%.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against a basket of major currencies, was at 98.429, up 0.02% from its previous close of 98.414.

(Bloomberg contributed this story)

First Published: Sep 06, 2019 11:45 IST

