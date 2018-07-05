 Rupee falls 12 paise to 68.86 against US dollar | business news | Hindustan Times
Rupee falls 12 paise to 68.86 against US dollar

On Wednesday, the rupee had lost 17 paise at 68.74 against the dollar amid rising crude oil prices and inflationary concerns after MSP hike for kharif crops by the government.

Updated: Jul 05, 2018 10:39 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Mumbai
Forex dealers said the rise of euro and yen against the US dollar capped the rupee’s fall.
Forex dealers said the rise of euro and yen against the US dollar capped the rupee’s fall.(Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg)

The rupee declined 12 paise to 68.86 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday, pressured by a lower opening in the domestic stock market.

Increased demand for the American currency from importers and banks amid persistent foreign fund outflows also weighed on the rupee.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 284.58 crore on Wednesday, as per provisional data.

Forex dealers said the rise of euro and yen against the greenback capped the rupee’s fall.

On Wednesday, the rupee had lost 17 paise at 68.74 against the dollar amid rising crude oil prices and inflationary concerns after MSP hike for kharif crops by the government.

