e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 23, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Rupee jumps 37 paise to 75.66 against US dollar

Rupee jumps 37 paise to 75.66 against US dollar

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened strong at 75.86. During the session the domestic unit swung between a high of 75.65 and a low of 75.89.

business Updated: Jun 23, 2020 14:59 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
Mumbai, Maharashtra
Rupee finally settled at 75.66 against the US dollar, registering a rise of 37 paise over its previous close of 76.03.
Rupee finally settled at 75.66 against the US dollar, registering a rise of 37 paise over its previous close of 76.03.(Reuters)
         

The rupee on Tuesday appreciated 37 paise to provisionally close at 75.66 against the US dollar, following a rally in domestic equity market and persistent foreign fund inflows.

Besides, an unstable US dollar against major global currencies also helped the rupee surge, forex dealers said.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened strong at 75.86. During the session the domestic unit swung between a high of 75.65 and a low of 75.89.

It finally settled at 75.66 against the US dollar, registering a rise of 37 paise over its previous close of 76.03.

On the equities front, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex was trading 397.86 points higher at 35,309.18 and broader Nifty rose 122.60 points to 10,433.80.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market, as they bought equity shares worth Rs 424.21 crore in the previous trading session on Monday, according to provisional exchange data.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.13 per cent to 96.91.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.67 per cent to USD 43.37 per barrel.

tags
top news
‘Mutual consensus to disengage’ reached during top-level India-China military talks
‘Mutual consensus to disengage’ reached during top-level India-China military talks
Delhi’s Covid centre, 10 times bigger than China’s largest, to start this week
Delhi’s Covid centre, 10 times bigger than China’s largest, to start this week
China could set up border outposts in encroached territories: Nepal govt document
China could set up border outposts in encroached territories: Nepal govt document
In a meet with China, Russia, Jaishankar says need to respect ethos of international law
In a meet with China, Russia, Jaishankar says need to respect ethos of international law
Pakistan trying to push more terrorists into J-K: Police chief Dilbag Singh
Pakistan trying to push more terrorists into J-K: Police chief Dilbag Singh
Ramdev’s Patanjali claims to have Covid-19 medicine, 100% recovery in 7 days
Ramdev’s Patanjali claims to have Covid-19 medicine, 100% recovery in 7 days
Pregnant Jamia student Safoora Zargar granted bail in Delhi violence case
Pregnant Jamia student Safoora Zargar granted bail in Delhi violence case
Watch: Indian Army Chief leaves for Ladakh to take stock of ground situation
Watch: Indian Army Chief leaves for Ladakh to take stock of ground situation
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyUP Covid-19 CasesRath YatraCGBSE Result 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In