Rupee rises 19 paise to 75.61 against US dollar

Rupee rises 19 paise to 75.61 against US dollar

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened strong at 75.70, then it gained further to finally settled at 75.61, registering a rise of 19 paise over its previous close.

Updated: May 21, 2020 14:47 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Harshita Singh
Mumbai
On Wednesday, the rupee had settled at 75.80 against the US dollar.
The rupee appreciated 19 paise to close at 75.61 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday, tracking positive trend in domestic markets.

Forex traders said the rupee witnessed high volatility during the trading session as positive domestic equities supported the local unit, while sustained foreign fund outflows and concerns over coronavirus outbreak weighed on the greenback.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened strong at 75.70, then it gained further to finally settled at 75.61, registering a rise of 19 paise over its previous close.

On Wednesday, the rupee had settled at 75.80 against the US dollar.

During the session, the local unit witnessed an intra-day high of 75.61 and a low of 75.82.

Domestic bourses were trading on a positive note with the benchmark Sensex trading 170.93 points higher at 30,978.80 and broader Nifty rising 47.75 points to 9,114.30.

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors remained net sellers in the capital market, as they sold equity shares worth Rs 1,466.52 crore on Wednesday, according to provisional exchange data.

