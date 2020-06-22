e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 22, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Rupee rises 5 paise to 76.15 against US dollar in early trade

Rupee rises 5 paise to 76.15 against US dollar in early trade

The rupee opened strong at 76.16 against the US dollar, and inched higher to touch 76.15 against the US dollar, up 5 paise over its previous close.

business Updated: Jun 22, 2020 10:47 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Mumbai
Forex dealers said a weak US dollar against major currencies overseas also helped the domestic unit.
Forex dealers said a weak US dollar against major currencies overseas also helped the domestic unit.(Bloomberg)
         

The rupee appreciated 5 paise to 76.15 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday tracking gains in the domestic equity market and sustained foreign fund inflows.

Forex dealers said a weak US dollar against major currencies overseas also helped the domestic unit.

However, rising crude prices and fresh spike in coronavirus cases restricted the gains.

The rupee opened strong at 76.16 against the US dollar, and inched higher to touch 76.15 against the US dollar, up 5 paise over its previous close.

It had settled at 76.20 against the greenback in the previous session on Friday.

Meanwhile, the equity benchnmark Sensex was trading 421.66 points, or 1.21 per cent, higher at 35,153.39. Similarly, the NSE Nifty surged 122.95 points, or 1.20 per cent, to 10,367.35.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market as they bought shares worth Rs 1,237 crore on Friday, according to provisional exchange data. The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.10 per cent to 97.52.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.19 per cent to USD 42.27 per barrel. India’s COVID-19 death toll rose to 13,699, cases climbed to 4,25,282 with 445 new fatalities and 14,821 fresh infections, according to the health ministry.

tags
top news
Ensure justice for 20 Indian soldiers killed by Chinese: Manmohan Singh to PM Modi
Ensure justice for 20 Indian soldiers killed by Chinese: Manmohan Singh to PM Modi
India’s infra push behind Chinese aggression
India’s infra push behind Chinese aggression
Situation along LAC tense with full army deployment
Situation along LAC tense with full army deployment
With 445 Covid-19 deaths in biggest one-day jump, toll mounts to 13,699
With 445 Covid-19 deaths in biggest one-day jump, toll mounts to 13,699
Indian Army soldier killed in cross-border shelling by Pak in J-K’s Rajouri
Indian Army soldier killed in cross-border shelling by Pak in J-K’s Rajouri
Covid-19 live updates: Indian man among two new cases in New Zealand
Covid-19 live updates: Indian man among two new cases in New Zealand
States beef up infrastructure, get ready to fight Covid-19 with 3T formula
States beef up infrastructure, get ready to fight Covid-19 with 3T formula
Covid-19: First death in Delhi jail, Kanwar Yatra 2020 cancelled
Covid-19: First death in Delhi jail, Kanwar Yatra 2020 cancelled
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyCovid-19 CasesCovid-19 HotspotsIndia- China

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In