e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 18, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Rupee settles 12 paise higher at 74.76 against US dollar

Rupee settles 12 paise higher at 74.76 against US dollar

At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit traded in a narrow range. It opened at 74.78 and ended the day at 74.76, registering a gain of 12 paise over its previous close of 74.88 against the greenback.

business Updated: Aug 18, 2020 14:43 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Mumbai
On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex was trading 450.62 points higher at 38,501.40, and the broader NSE Nifty advanced 133.55 points to 11,380.65.
On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex was trading 450.62 points higher at 38,501.40, and the broader NSE Nifty advanced 133.55 points to 11,380.65.(Bloomberg)
         

The rupee settled 12 paise higher at 74.76 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday as heavy buying in domestic equities and weak American currency strengthened investor sentiments.

At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit traded in a narrow range. It opened at 74.78 and ended the day at 74.76, registering a gain of 12 paise over its previous close of 74.88 against the greenback.

During the session, the local unit witnessed an intra-day high of 74.73 and a low of 74.89 against the US dollar.

Forex traders said positive trend in the equity markets, weak American currency and sustained foreign fund inflows supported the rupee, while concerns over rising Covid-19 cases weighed on investor sentiment.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.28 per cent to 92.59.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex was trading 450.62 points higher at 38,501.40, and the broader NSE Nifty advanced 133.55 points to 11,380.65.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 332.90 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, gained 0.31 per cent to USD 45.51 per barrel.

tags
top news
‘Transparency writ large in PM CARES’: RS Prasad attacks Rahul Gandhi
‘Transparency writ large in PM CARES’: RS Prasad attacks Rahul Gandhi
Congress writes to Mark Zuckerberg, seeks probe into ‘hate-speech bias’
Congress writes to Mark Zuckerberg, seeks probe into ‘hate-speech bias’
BCCI awards IPL 2020 title sponsorship rights to Dream11
BCCI awards IPL 2020 title sponsorship rights to Dream11
BJP used social media to spread religious hatred: Shiv Sena
BJP used social media to spread religious hatred: Shiv Sena
SC rejects plea seeking fund transfer from PM Cares to NDRF
SC rejects plea seeking fund transfer from PM Cares to NDRF
Rohit , Vinesh among four sportspersons picked for Khel Ratna
Rohit , Vinesh among four sportspersons picked for Khel Ratna
Amit Shah admitted to AIIMS for post-Covid care
Amit Shah admitted to AIIMS for post-Covid care
‘Wrong President’: Michelle Obama flays Trump at Democratic Convention
‘Wrong President’: Michelle Obama flays Trump at Democratic Convention
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputAmit ShahMS Dhoni

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In