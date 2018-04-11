Rupee sheds 15 paise against US dollar
At noon, the rupee was trading 15 paise lower against the US dollar at 65.14.business Updated: Apr 11, 2018 12:25 IST
Press Trust of India, Mumbai
The rupee lost 15 paise to 65.14 against the US dollar in noon trade on Wednesday, ahead of the release of US Fed meeting minutes scheduled later in the day.
However, weakness in the US dollar against select currencies overseas and a higher opening in domestic equities capped the losses.
Meanwhile, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold equities worth Rs 684.99 crore on Tuesday, provisional data showed.
On Tuesday, the rupee had ended higher by 3 paise at 64.99 against the American currency amid easing US-China trade war fears.