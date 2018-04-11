Sensex, Nifty flat in early trade

Benchmark equity indices traded flat on Wednesday, amid mixed cues from Asian peers after hopes that trade tensions between the US and China could ease.

The BSE Sensex gained 90 points to trade at 33,970.35 in the morning session, but soon turned flat. It touched a high of 33,972.51 and a low of 33,851.56. The broader NSE Nifty 50 also opened higher at 10,428.15 compared to its previous closing of 10,402.25.

At 11.03 am, BSE Sensex traded lower by 33.33 points, or 0.10, to 33,846.92, while the NSE Nifty 50 inched down 25.60 points, or 0.25%, to 10,376.65.

Among the sectoral indices on BSE, metal, IT, tech and energy were trading in green, while bankex, finance, FMCG and auto declined. BSE MidCap fell 0.13%, while SmallCap edged up 0.02%. On NSE, Nifty PSU Bank dropped 1.32%.

In the 30-shares Sensex basket, ONGC, TCS, Sun Pharma and Infosys were among the top gainers, whereas Adani Ports, ICICI Bank, SBI and Axis Bank were top losers.

Traders are cautious ahead of the earnings season beginning Friday with Infosys, and as the US Federal Reserve will release minutes of its 20-21 March meeting on Wednesday.

Indices across the region struggled for direction. Shares in China and Hong Kong advanced. US stock futures slipped after the S&P 500 closed higher. WTI crude held above $65 a barrel, and Brent futures reached their highest level in more than three years. The dollar steadied after losses and Treasuries were little changed ahead of US inflation data Wednesday.

On the geopolitical front, attention remains on Syria. Heavy flights of coalition aircraft were witnessed near the border with Iraq, according to Al-Jazeera. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump intensified preparations for a US response to a suspected chemical weapons attack in the country, cancelling a planned trip this weekend to South America.

Bloomberg contributed to this story.