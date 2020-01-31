e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 31, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Business News / SBI posts record quarterly profit as bad loan provisions drop

SBI posts record quarterly profit as bad loan provisions drop

The net profit jumped to 55.83 billion rupees ($785.56 million) in the three months to December 31, from 39.55 billion rupees a year earlier

business Updated: Jan 31, 2020 14:36 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Bengaluru
SBI’s shares rose as much as 3.5% in a Mumbai market that was trading 0.1% lower as of 0830 GMT.
SBI’s shares rose as much as 3.5% in a Mumbai market that was trading 0.1% lower as of 0830 GMT.(Hemant Mishra/Mint)
         

State Bank of India (SBI) on Friday reported its biggest ever quarterly profit on lower bad loan provisions and better asset quality, sending its shares up over 3%.

Net profit jumped to 55.83 billion rupees ($785.56 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, from 39.55 billion rupees a year earlier. That missed analysts’ estimates for a profit of 63.34 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv data, due to a higher tax expense.

Provisions for bad loans dropped 41.4%, while gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans, a measure of asset quality, slipped to 6.94% at December-end from 7.19% in the immediately previous quarter, the Mumbai-based bank said in a regulatory filing.

SBI’s shares rose as much as 3.5% in a Mumbai market that was trading 0.1% lower as of 0830 GMT.

Quarterly net interest income rose 22.42%, while net interest margin, a key indicator of a bank’s profitability, rose to 3.59%, up 37 basis points from the previous quarter.

Slippages, or fresh addition of bad loans, surged to 165.25 billion rupees from 88.05 billion rupees in the previous quarter, due to a 70 billion rupee exposure to a large housing finance company, SBI said.

tags
top news
‘Indian economy slowed down partly because of weak global growth’: CEA
‘Indian economy slowed down partly because of weak global growth’: CEA
‘Salaam’: Kunal Kamra tweets thank you note to IndiGo pilot
‘Salaam’: Kunal Kamra tweets thank you note to IndiGo pilot
Eco Survey projects 6%-6.5% growth for 2020-21, hints economy bottomed out
Eco Survey projects 6%-6.5% growth for 2020-21, hints economy bottomed out
Supreme Court notice to UP on confiscating property of anti-CAA protesters
Supreme Court notice to UP on confiscating property of anti-CAA protesters
6 admitted to Delhi hospital on suspicion of contracting Coronavirus
6 admitted to Delhi hospital on suspicion of contracting Coronavirus
‘All teams don’t want him in Indian side’: Swann on India all-rounder
‘All teams don’t want him in Indian side’: Swann on India all-rounder
BJP is getting its messaging wrong, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
BJP is getting its messaging wrong, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
Lexus launches flagship hybrid electric LC 500h coupe sedan at Rs 1.96 crore
Lexus launches flagship hybrid electric LC 500h coupe sedan at Rs 1.96 crore
trending topics

don't miss

latest news

india news

Business News