SEBI extends trading hours for commodity derivatives segment

The market regulator on Friday allowed exchanges to extend the trading hours for the commodity derivatives segment to increase participation.

According to a Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) circular,the commodity markets can open at 9 a.m. local time from the current time of 10 a.m.

Trading of agriculture products would go on till 9 p.m. while that of non-agri products would be till 11.55 p.m., said the circular.

“The extension of the trade timing is subject to the Stock Exchange and its Clearing Corporation(s) putting inplace adequate risk management system, surveillance system and infrastructure commensurate with the increased trading hours,” the circular said.

“The provisions of this circular shall come into effect from 30 days from the date of this circular.”

First Published: Dec 01, 2018 12:44 IST