Sensex and Nifty open marginally higher; heavyweights decline in early trade

The Sensex was up 18.47 points at 41,661.13 while the broader Nifty was up 5.75 points at 12,268.50.

business Updated: Dec 24, 2019 12:17 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Mumbai
The Sensex opened at 41,684.5, marginally higher from its previous close of 41,642.66.
Sensex and Nifty opened marginally higher on Tuesday and traded flat as index heavyweights like Reliance Industries, SBI, Infosys and Axis Bank declined during the early trade.

Most IT companies such as TCS, Infosys, Tech Mahindra and HCL occupied the bottom positions in the Nifty50 table.

At 9.48 a.m., the Sensex was up 18.47 points at 41,661.13 while the broader Nifty was up 5.75 points at 12,268.50.

Largest index contributor Reliance Industries was trading 0.44 per cent lower at Rs 1,564.50 per share on the NSE after the government filed a petition in the Delhi High Court, seeking to block its $15 billion deal with Saudi Aramco.

