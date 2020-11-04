e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 04, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Sensex climbs over 180 points in early trade; Nifty hovers around 11,800

Sensex climbs over 180 points in early trade; Nifty hovers around 11,800

Infosys was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, appreciating over 4 per cent, followed by Sun Pharma, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech and TCS.

business Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 10:01 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
The 30-share BSE index was trading 183.86 points or 0.46 per cent higher at 40,444.99.
The 30-share BSE index was trading 183.86 points or 0.46 per cent higher at 40,444.99.(Reuters)
         

Equity benchmark Sensex surged over 180 points in early trade on Wednesday, tracking gains in IT stocks and ahead of the outcome of the US presidential elections.

The 30-share BSE index was trading 183.86 points or 0.46 per cent higher at 40,444.99.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty climbed 49.50 points or 0.42 per cent to 11,863.00.

Infosys was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, appreciating over 4 per cent, followed by Sun Pharma, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech and TCS.

On the other hand, ICICI Bank, Power Grid, Axis Bank, HDFC, and ITC were among the laggards.

In the previous session, Sensex settled 503.55 points or 1.27 per cent higher at 40,261.13, while Nifty advanced 144.35 points or 1.24 per cent to 11,813.50.

Former vice president and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has maintained his lead mid-way through the counting of votes, as Republican incumbent Donald Trump appeared to be fast catching up.

Foreign institutional investors remained net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 2,274.40 crore on Tuesday, according to provisional exchange data.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo were trading with significant gains in mid-session deals.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 1.56 per cent higher at USD 40.33 per barrel.

tags
top news
US Presidential Election 2020: Trump wins in hotly contested Ohio
US Presidential Election 2020: Trump wins in hotly contested Ohio
Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami detained in 2018 suicide abetment case
Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami detained in 2018 suicide abetment case
India reports 17% jump in fresh Covid-19 cases
India reports 17% jump in fresh Covid-19 cases
Three new Rafale jets to arrive today
Three new Rafale jets to arrive today
Arnab Goswami detained: The abetment to suicide case
Arnab Goswami detained: The abetment to suicide case
Delhi’s minimum temperature rises a bit, settles at 10.6°C
Delhi’s minimum temperature rises a bit, settles at 10.6°C
Arrest followed law, no revenge under Sena government, says Sanjay Raut
Arrest followed law, no revenge under Sena government, says Sanjay Raut
Watch what Trump & Biden said as US elects next President l Latest Updates
Watch what Trump & Biden said as US elects next President l Latest Updates
trending topics
US Presidential Election 2020Bihar Election 2020 LiveCovid-19 Live UpdatesUS Election 2020IPL 2020India COVID-19 casesKangana Ranaut

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In