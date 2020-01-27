e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 27, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Business News / Sensex drops over 250 points, Nifty below 12,200

Sensex drops over 250 points, Nifty below 12,200

According to analysts, global investors increasingly turned nervous as fears over the global economic impact of the deadly China virus extended last week’s selloff.

business Updated: Jan 27, 2020 10:01 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Mumbai
A view of the BSE building, Mumbai.
A view of the BSE building, Mumbai. (PTI)
         

Market benchmark Sensex tumbled over 250 points in opening session on Monday tracking losses in index-heavyweights HDFC duo, Kotak Bank and Reliance Industries amid weak global cues.

The 30-share BSE index was trading 240.72 points or 0.58 per cent lower at 41,372.47. Similarly, the broader NSE was trading 76.70 points, or 0.63 per cent, down at 12,171.55.

Top losers in the Sensex pack included Tata Steel, Kotak Bank, HDFC twins, Hero Motocorp, SBI and Tech Mahindra.

On the other hand, UltraTech Cement, ICICI Bank, M&M, Titan and NTPC were trading on a positive note.

According to analysts, global investors increasingly turned nervous as fears over the global economic impact of the deadly China virus extended last week’s selloff.

On the domestic front, analysts expect the cautious trend to continue in the near-term since a lot has been factored in the market about budget wish list and expectation of revival in earnings growth, but the actual Q3 results have been below par.

Bourses in Japan were trading with sharp losses, while markets in China, Korea and Hong Kong were closed for a holiday.

Brent crude oil futures fell 2.08 per cent to USD 59.43 per barrel.

The rupee depreciated 10 paise to 71.43 against the US dollar in morning session.

In the previous session, Sensex settled 226.79 points, or 0.55 per cent, higher at 41,613.19, and Nifty closed 67.90 points, or 0.56 per cent, up at 12,248.25.

Meanwhile, on a net basis, foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 659.11 crore, while domestic institutional investors purchased shares worth Rs 417.96 crore on Friday, data available with stock exchanges showed.

tags
top news
‘Dictatorship at its peak’: Chandrashekhar Azad on forcibly being sent back to Delhi
‘Dictatorship at its peak’: Chandrashekhar Azad on forcibly being sent back to Delhi
In revised push, govt announces plans to sell entire stake in Air India
In revised push, govt announces plans to sell entire stake in Air India
‘Grave situation’: China races to contain Coronavirus as death toll shoots up to 80
‘Grave situation’: China races to contain Coronavirus as death toll shoots up to 80
Indian Americans hold anti-CAA protests in 30 US cities on Republic Day
Indian Americans hold anti-CAA protests in 30 US cities on Republic Day
‘Internal matter’: India over draft resolution on citizenship law in EU
‘Internal matter’: India over draft resolution on citizenship law in EU
Mercedes considers more hybrids at high-performance AMG unit
Mercedes considers more hybrids at high-performance AMG unit
Govt eyes unspent funds to tread fiscal tightrope
Govt eyes unspent funds to tread fiscal tightrope
The many firsts for 2020 Republic Day parade
The many firsts for 2020 Republic Day parade
trending topics
Kapil MishraSimi GarewalCTET 2020Shaheen BaghHappy Republic Day Patriotic wishesRepublic Day 2020 QuotesDSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2020India vs New Zealand Live ScoreAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

india news

Business News