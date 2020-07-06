e-paper
Sensex, Nifty near four-month highs as HDFC Bank jumps



business Updated: Jul 06, 2020 09:44 IST
Reuters| Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Bengaluru
Markets opened in green on Monday
Markets opened in green on Monday (PTI File Photo )
         

Indian shares rose for a fourth straight session on Monday, as HDFC Bank Ltd gained after reporting strong loan growth and hopes of a recovery in the global economy pushed stock markets across Asia higher.

The Nifty rose 0.98% to 10,711.05 by 0352 GMT, while the Sensex was up 0.82% at 36,315.69, both trading near their four-month peaks.

HDFC Bank jumped 3.4%, its biggest intraday percentage rise since mid-June, after the country’s top private-sector lender reported a loan growth of 21% as of June 30, compared to a year earlier.

HDFC was the biggest boost to both indexes and helped the Nifty Bank Index rise about 2%.

National Fertilizers Ltd soared 18.1%, marking its sharpest intraday jump in more than five years, and hit a one-year high after reporting a jump in June-quarter sales.

Asian shares climbed as investors counted on super-cheap liquidity and fiscal stimulus to sustain the global economic recovery.

