Home / Business News / Sensex rises over 100 points in opening trade; Nifty above 11,300

Sensex rises over 100 points in opening trade; Nifty above 11,300

In the previous session, the 30-share Sensex had settled at 38,492.95, up 558.22 points or 1.47 per cent, and the Nifty climbed 168.75 points or 1.52 per cent to end at 11,300.55.

Updated: Jul 29, 2020 09:58 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh

Mumbai
The BSE Sensex was trading 114.99 points or 0.30 per cent higher at 38,607.94; while the NSE Nifty was up 32.45 points or 0.29 per cent at 11,333.
The BSE Sensex was trading 114.99 points or 0.30 per cent higher at 38,607.94; while the NSE Nifty was up 32.45 points or 0.29 per cent at 11,333.(AP)
         

Domestic equity benchmark Sensex jumped over 100 points in opening session on Wednesday tracking positive cues from Asian peers.

The BSE Sensex was trading 114.99 points or 0.30 per cent higher at 38,607.94; while the NSE Nifty was up 32.45 points or 0.29 per cent at 11,333.

In the previous session, the 30-share Sensex had settled at 38,492.95, up 558.22 points or 1.47 per cent, and the Nifty climbed 168.75 points or 1.52 per cent to end at 11,300.55.

Exchange data showed that foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 245.95 crore on a net basis on Tuesday.

IndusInd Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising around 4 per cent, followed by UltraTech Cement, Tata Steel, Sun Pharma, L&T and ICICI Bank.

On the other hand, Infosys, HCL Tech, Nestle India, M&M, Reliance Industries and Tech Mahindra were among the laggards.

According to traders, domestic stocks opened on a positive note tracking global equities ahead of US Federal Reserve’s policy outcome, scheduled to be announced later in the day.

Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul were also trading higher, while Tokyo was in red.

Stock exchanges on Wall Street ended on a negative note in overnight trade.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.11 per cent higher at USD 43.66 per barrel.

