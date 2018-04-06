Sensex, Nifty flat in trade as Trump threatens fresh tariffs

The benchmark BSE Sensex was trading flat in morning trade on Friday, bucking a firm trend at other Asian bourses.

The BSE Sensex was down 0.02% or 6.01 points at 33,590.79, while the NSE Nifty was trading 1.65 points or 0.02% lower, at 10,323.50 at 10.35 am.

Domestic equities opened lower after Thursday’s rally with benchmark Sensex rising up 577 points after the RBI kept the policy rate unchanged but said growth will rebound this fiscal amid softening inflation.

Brokers said, selling by participants, mostly of a profit-booking nature, attributed the fall in select counters in opening trade, but a firm trend at other Asian markets, kept the fall limited.

Among other Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.13% while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 1.03% in early trade on Friday.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 0.99% higher in Thursday’s trade.