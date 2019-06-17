Sensex plunges 490 points, Nifty ends below 11,700

Indian shares ended more than 1% lower on Monday, dragged by metal and energy stocks, while the country’s move to slap retaliatory tariffs on certain U.S. goods stoked fears of a trade tiff between the two countries.

The broader Nifty closed 1.28% lower at 11,672.15, while the benchmark Sensex was down 1.25% at 38,960.79. The indexes logged their worst closing levels since May 23.

Tata Steel shares fell 5.7%, while broader Nifty metal index shed 2.9%. Reliance Industries closed down 2.7%.

After falling as much as 1.4% in Monday’s trade, The Nifty closed above a support at 11,667.92, the 100% Fibonacci projection level of the correction from June 3 high to June 7 low (wave A). On Tuesday, the market may watch out if this level supports the index.

Below the current support, the Index also has a key support at 11,607, the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the uptrend from Oct. 26, 2018 low to June 3 high.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Jun 17, 2019 16:18 IST