Sensex rallies 300 points, Nifty above 10,400, metal stocks rebound

Snapping its four-day losing streak, the benchmark BSE Sensex recovered over 300 points in early trade on Tuesday, after metal stocks witnessed a rebound as concerns over a potential trade war faded, boosting global investor sentiment.

Metal stocks surged up to 3.48%, led by gains in Jindal Steel, Vedanta, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, NMDC, Nalco, SAIL, Hindalco and Hindustan Zinc.

The 30-share index rose 313.35 points, or 0.92%, to 34,060.13. The gauge had lost 698.97 points in the previous four sessions.

All the sectoral indices were trading in the green. Metal, realty, consumer durables, capital goods and banking counters gained up to 1.90%.

The NSE Nifty 50 rose 68.70 points, or 0.66%, to 10.427.55.

Major gainers that supported the recovery were IndusInd Bank, Yes Bank, Tata Motors, ICICI Bank and Dr Reddy’s.

Brokers said a fresh spell of buying by investors in beaten-down stocks and a firm trend at other Asian bourses aided gains in key indices after four days of losses.

Meanwhile, on a net basis, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth Rs 154.20 crore, while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares of Rs 366.60 crore on Monday.

In the Asian region, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was up 1.06% while Japan’s Nikkei higher 2.12% in early trade on Monday. Shanghai Composite Index, however, shed 0.21%.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 1.37% higher in the last trading session.