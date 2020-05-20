e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 20, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Sensex, Nifty open higher; banks, FMCG stocks gain

Sensex, Nifty open higher; banks, FMCG stocks gain

Sensex rises 108 points, Nifty 10 points higher at 8,889 in opening trade

business Updated: May 20, 2020 09:48 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sensex rises 108 points, Nifty 10 points higher at 8,889 in opening trade
Sensex rises 108 points, Nifty 10 points higher at 8,889 in opening trade(PTI)
         

Indian equity markets opened higher on Wednesday despite declines among Asian peers and were led by HDFC, HDFC Bank and ITC.

The S&P BSE Sensex rose 149.40 points to 30,345.57 in opening session while the NSE Nifty 50 index inched 36.45 points higher to 8,915.55.

At 9:39am, Sensex was trading 270.6 points or 0.90% higher at 30,466.84, while Nifty rose 10.05 points or 0.11% to 8,889.15.

ITC, up 2%, was the top gainer in Sensex and HDFC and HDFC Bank were both up 1% each. IRCTC surged 5% after the Indian Railways decided to double the number of Shramik special trains to 400 a day by this week.

Bajaj Finance rose 2% after announcing its March quarter earnings but gave up gains later.

Hero MotoCorp, Infosys, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India (SBI) and TCS were among the losers on the 30 share index.

ON Nifty 50, barring Nifty IT and Nifty PSU Bank, all the sectoral indices were trading in the positive territory.

Mukesh Ambani-led oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries’ (RIL) Rs 53,125 crore rights issue will open for subscription on Wednesday. The rights issue which is part of the company’s steps to pare debt will be the largest share sale India has seen.

Dr Reddy, Bajaj Auto, Ajanta Pharma, JSW Energy, Birlasoft, Mahindra Logistics, Strides Pharma Science, GHCL, JK Lakshmi Cement, Ultratech Cement are among companies set to announce their earnings.

Sensex closed 167 points higher at 30,196 and Nifty ended 55 points higher at 8,879 on Tuesday.

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCyclone AmphanCovid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In