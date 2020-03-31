Sensex surges 1,000 points to end at 29,400; Nifty jumps 300 points to 8,500

business

Updated: Mar 31, 2020 15:56 IST

After opening in green, domestic equities continued to hold to gains on Tuesday with BSE Sensex surging 1,028 points to end at 29,468 while the broader Nifty jumped 316.65 points to 8,598 amid recovery in global equities despite coronavirus fears continuing to grip the market.

Sensex rose 1028 points or 3.6% to close at 29,468.49. Nifty ended 316.65 points or 3.8% higher at 8,598. Of 30 Sensex shares, 25 closed in the green.

The domestic market edged up, tracking Asian peers, after upbeat factory data from China gave investors hope of a rebound in activity despite a spike in coronavirus cases in India.

However, the benchmark equity indices were set for their worst yearly performance since 2009, battered by sluggish economic growth and the fallout from the coronavirus crisis.

The rupee strengthened against the US dollar, while its sovereign bonds gained after the central bank lifted restrictions on purchases of some government bonds by foreign investors.

