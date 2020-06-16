e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 16, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Sensex surges 376 points in line with global rally

Sensex surges 376 points in line with global rally

The 30-share index, however, briefly turned negative in afternoon session after escalation in India-China border tension, but managed to recoup losses and settled 376.42 points, or 1.13 per cent, higher at 33,605.22.

business Updated: Jun 16, 2020 16:19 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
Mumbai, Maharashtra
Similarly, the NSE Nifty closed 100.30 points, or 1.02 per cent, up at 9,914.
Similarly, the NSE Nifty closed 100.30 points, or 1.02 per cent, up at 9,914.(Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
         

Equity benchmark Sensex rallied 376 points on Tuesday, led by index heavyweights HDFC twins, ICICI Bank and Infosys amid strong cues from global equities.

The 30-share index, however, briefly turned negative in afternoon session after escalation in India-China border tension, but managed to recoup losses and settled 376.42 points, or 1.13 per cent, higher at 33,605.22.

Similarly, the NSE Nifty closed 100.30 points, or 1.02 per cent, up at 9,914.

HDFC Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, jumping around 4 per cent, followed by HDFC, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Kotak Bank and Hero MotoCorp.

On the other hand, IndusInd Bank, Tech Mahindra, Axis Bank and ITC were among the laggards.

According to traders, Dalal Street was enthused by positive cues from global markets after US Federal Reserve launched a massive programme to support Main Street businesses hit by the virus lockdown.

The Fed announced its Main Street Lending Program and an emergency lifeline under which it will buy up to USD 750 billion in corporate bonds.

The plan is part of a massive financial backstop put in place by the bank to protect the economy from the worst of the virus crisis. Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul ended up to 5 per cent higher.

Stock exchanges in Europe too opened with significant gains.

However, massive escalation of border tension in the sensitive Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh dampened domestic investor sentiment.

In the first such incident in the last 45 years reflecting massive escalation in the five-week border row, an Indian Army officer and two soldiers were killed during a violent confrontation with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley on Monday night.

Meanwhile, the rupee pared initial gains and closed 17 paise lower at 76.20 against the US dollar.

International oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 1.41 per cent to USD 40.28 per barrel.

tags
top news
Indian officer, two others killed in clash with PLA; casualties on both sides
Indian officer, two others killed in clash with PLA; casualties on both sides
Green shoots have begun to be visible in economy: PM Modi to chief ministers
Green shoots have begun to be visible in economy: PM Modi to chief ministers
Indian, Chinese army officials hold meeting to defuse tension after face-off in Ladakh
Indian, Chinese army officials hold meeting to defuse tension after face-off in Ladakh
China accuses India of starting ‘serious physical conflict’, quiet on details
China accuses India of starting ‘serious physical conflict’, quiet on details
Furious at torture of 2 staffers by Pak’s ISI, India to put downgrade in ties on table
Furious at torture of 2 staffers by Pak’s ISI, India to put downgrade in ties on table
Steve Smith names Pak pacer as ‘most skilful’ bowler he has faced
Steve Smith names Pak pacer as ‘most skilful’ bowler he has faced
Shocking and unacceptable, says Congress on Indian Army casualties in Ladakh
Shocking and unacceptable, says Congress on Indian Army casualties in Ladakh
Watch: Snow leopard climbs rocky cliff in Uttarakhand’s Gangotri National Park
Watch: Snow leopard climbs rocky cliff in Uttarakhand’s Gangotri National Park
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaSatyendar JainPM ModiCovid-19Sushant Singh RajputVivek OberoisensexSaif Ali Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In