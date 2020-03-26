e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 26, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Sensex trades 1,000 pts higher after FM’s Rs 1.70 lakh cr-stimulus package announcement to deal with Covid-19 lockdown

Sensex trades 1,000 pts higher after FM’s Rs 1.70 lakh cr-stimulus package announcement to deal with Covid-19 lockdown

In an effort to cushion the economic blow of the 21-day lockdown to contain the Covid-19 pandemic, Finance Minister Sitharaman announced a slew of measures to help the citizens survive the crisis.

business Updated: Mar 26, 2020 15:19 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Mumbai
Share brokers monitor the Sensex (Photo used for representational purpose only)
Share brokers monitor the Sensex (Photo used for representational purpose only)(ANI File )
         

Equity benchmark Sensex was trading over 1,000 points higher in afternoon session on Thursday after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a stimulus package worth Rs 1.70 lakh crore to cushion the impact of the lockdown in wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

Paring early gains, the 30-share BSE barometer was up 1,055.11 points or 3.70 per cent at 29,590.89. It rallied over 1,500 points in morning session.

Similarly, the NSE Nifty stood 284.20 points, or 3.42 per cent, higher at 8,602.05 at 1430 hours.

IndusInd Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying up to 34 per cent, followed by Axis Bank, Bharti Airtel, L&T, Bajaj Finance and HDFC. On the other hand, Maruti, Reliance Industries, NTPC and Sun Pharma were among the top laggards.

In an effort to cushion the economic blow of the 21-day lockdown to contain the Covid-19 pandemic, Finance Minister Sitharaman announced a slew of measures to help the citizens survive the crisis.

The Rs 1.70 lakh crore economic package will be implemented with immediate effect.

The Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan scheme includes distribution of 5 kg of wheat or rice and one kg of preferred pulses free-of-cost every month over the next three months to 80 crore poor across the country and Rs 500 per month for next three months to as many of 20.5 crore women Jan Dhan Account holders.

The government will front-load Rs 2,000 paid to farmers in first week of April under existing PM Kisan Yojana to benefit 8.69 crore farmers.

The Finance Minister also said a Rs 50 lakh insurance cover will be given to healthcare workers who are at the forefront of dealing with the pandemic.

The Indian rupee appreciated further by 84 paise to 75.10 against the US dollar in intra-day trade after the announcement. The number of COVID-19 cases climbed to 649 in India and the death toll rose to 13, with one death reported each from Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh, according to the Health Ministry.

tags
top news
India to push for coordinated, forward-looking approach to Covid-19 at G20 meet
India to push for coordinated, forward-looking approach to Covid-19 at G20 meet
Covid-19 updates: Rahul Gandhi welcomes Centre’s Covid-19 financial package
Covid-19 updates: Rahul Gandhi welcomes Centre’s Covid-19 financial package
Covid-19 lockdown: Essential services allowed, mohalla clinics won’t be shut, says Kejriwal
Covid-19 lockdown: Essential services allowed, mohalla clinics won’t be shut, says Kejriwal
3 prolific cricketers who never played in a World Cup
3 prolific cricketers who never played in a World Cup
Coronavirus can drag Pakistan’s shaky auto industry into depths of despair
Coronavirus can drag Pakistan’s shaky auto industry into depths of despair
PM Modi asks ‘bal sena’ to ensure adults stay home, shares this video
PM Modi asks ‘bal sena’ to ensure adults stay home, shares this video
Zomato, Swiggy ready to deliver but restaurants are ‘unserviceable’
Zomato, Swiggy ready to deliver but restaurants are ‘unserviceable’
COVID-19 | ‘How many deaths are acceptable to me?’: Watch Trump’s reply to reporter
COVID-19 | ‘How many deaths are acceptable to me?’: Watch Trump’s reply to reporter
trending topics
Covid-19Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19 Lockdown in UPToday SensexGlobal coronavirus death tollAmitabh Bachchan on CoronavirusCOVID-19 Impact on Zomato

don't miss

latest news

india news

business news