Sensex trades flat, Nifty remains below 10,000 on weak global cues

The benchmark BSE Sensex extended volatility for the third straight day by shedding over 60 points in early trade on Monday, on selling by domestic institutional investors amid weakness in Asian markets on trade war concerns.

Selling pressure on IT, Teck and oil & gas stocks, too, weighed on market sentiment.

At 10.12 am, however, the index was trading flat at a gain of 3.74 points, or 0.01% at 32,600.28.

Major laggards were Wipro, Tata Motors, Adani Ports,Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto, Infosys, and Kotak Bank, falling by up to 2.96%.

The broader NSE Nifty, however, was trading down by 24.60 points, or 0.25% , at 9,973.45

Meanwhile, on a net basis, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth Rs 935.41 crore, while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares of Rs 1628.19 crore on Friday.

Asian markets were trading lower following a global sell-off last week amid rising tensions between the US and China.

Fears of a full-blown trade war dampened investor sentiment on domestic bourses, brokers said.

Japan’s Nikkei shed 0.40%, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng down 0.44%. Shanghai Composite Index shed 1.32% in early trade.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average also ended 1.77% lower Friday.