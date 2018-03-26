Rupee rises 9 paise against US dollar in opening trade

The rupee strengthened by 9 paise to 64.91 against the US dollar at the interbank forex market on Monday on sustained selling of the greenback by exporters and banks amid foreign capital inflows.

Dealers said dollar’s weakness against a basket of currencies supported the domestic unit.

On Friday, the rupee had gained 10 paise to end at 65.01 against the US currency, which suffered losses in global markets on intensifying trade war worries.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex fell by 51.14 points, or 0.16%, to 32,536.44 in morning trade.

According to the provisional exchange data, foreign investors bought shares worth Rs 1,628.19 crore on a net basis on Friday.