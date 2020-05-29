e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 29, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Sensex, Nifty fall ahead of GDP data; Vodafone

Sensex, Nifty fall ahead of GDP data; Vodafone

Gross domestic product (GDP) data is expected to show India’s economy grew at its slowest pace in at least two years, as the Covid-19 pandemic hit already declining consumer demand and private investment.

business Updated: May 29, 2020 09:37 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Bengaluru
Indian equity indices opened in red on Friday.
Indian equity indices opened in red on Friday. (Reuters File Photo)
         

Indian shares fell on Friday after two days of strong gains as markets awaited the release of March-quarter GDP figures later in the day, while US-China tensions further dampened sentiment.

Gross domestic product (GDP) data is expected to show India’s economy grew at its slowest pace in at least two years, as the Covid-19 pandemic hit already declining consumer demand and private investment.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.76% at 9,418.30 by 0350, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.86% to 31,924.13. The Nifty 50 had gained 5.1% over the past sessions led by a rally in beaten-down banking stocks.

Shares in Vodafone Idea Ltd jumped 9.5% after a report that Google was eyeing a stake in the telecom firm.

IT services firm Wipro Ltd’s shares were up about 1% after it named a new chief executive officer and managing director. The broader Nifty IT index was down 1.3%.

tags
top news
PM Modi had no conversation with Trump over border stand-off with China: Officials
PM Modi had no conversation with Trump over border stand-off with China: Officials
LIVE: India’s Covid-19 tally tops 1.65 lakh with highest single-day spike of 7,467 cases
LIVE: India’s Covid-19 tally tops 1.65 lakh with highest single-day spike of 7,467 cases
In lockdown 5.0, states ask for curbs only in containment zones
In lockdown 5.0, states ask for curbs only in containment zones
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
How last-minute intel thwarted joint mission by terror outfits
How last-minute intel thwarted joint mission by terror outfits
Copters, new gear to fight locust invasion amid warning in 16 states
Copters, new gear to fight locust invasion amid warning in 16 states
India most infected by Covid-19 among Asian countries, leaves Turkey behind
India most infected by Covid-19 among Asian countries, leaves Turkey behind
MobiKwik get pulled off by Google for Aarogya Setu link
MobiKwik get pulled off by Google for Aarogya Setu link
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyBPSC ResultDRDO Recruitment 2020Akshay Kumar

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In