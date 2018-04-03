Sensex turns choppy, Nifty tests 10,200 level

Indian equity benchmark BSE Sensex turned choppy after falling nearly 100 points on Tuesday, while the NSE Nifty slipped below the 10,200-mark ,on fresh losses in metal, healthcare, Teck, IT and realty stocks amid muted global cues.

The 30-share barometer, which had gained 286.68 points on the first session of new fiscal yesterday, shed 91.44 points or 0.13% to trade at 33,210.91 at 10.50 am on. The broader NSE Nifty too was trading 0.20% or 19.95 points lower at 10,191.85.

Brokers said investor sentiment turned weak largely in tandem with a bearish trend in other Asian markets, tracking overnight losses on the Wall Street, on weakness in technology shares and trade tension between the US and China.

Top laggards include Wipro, Adani Ports, ONGC, Tata Steel,L&T, HDFC Bank, and Hindustan Unilever, falling up to 2.21%.

On the other hand, SBI, Yes Bank and ICICI Bank were among the top gainers, rising up to 1.79% in early morning trade.

Meanwhile, on a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 689.75 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 413.16 crore on Monday, provisional data released by the stock exchanges showed.

In the Asian region, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.74%, Japan’s Nikkei shed 0.88%, while Shanghai Composite Index was down 0.93% in early deals.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 1.90% lower in Monday’s trade.