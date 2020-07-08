Sensex up 60 points at 36,730 in opening session, Nifty at 10,800

Updated: Jul 08, 2020 10:09 IST

Indian equity indices opened marginally higher on Wednesday on mixed cues from global markets.

The BSE Sensex was up 64 points trading at 36,738.38 while the broader Nifty opened 19 points higher at 10,818.65.

Gains on Sensex were led by IndusInd Bank allying around 4% followed by SBI, Tata Steel, Bajaj Auto, ITC, HDFC duo and Reliance Industries.

Among those lagging were Infosys, HCL Tech, UltraTech Cement, Maruti and Axis Bank.

In the previous session on Tuesday, the 30-share barometer ended 187.24 points or 0.51% higher at 36,674.52 and NSE Nifty settled with 36 points or 0.33% gains at 10,799.65- the longest winning streak for both benchmarks in a month.

The domestic invester sentiment was buoyed by stock-specific gains and sustained foreign fund, according to traders quoted by PTI. They said that the weakness in global equities amid rising number of Covid-19 cases capped the gains.

India’s Covid-19 tally jumped 7,42,417 with 22,752 cases reported in the last 24 hours while the death toll stands at 20,642.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude futures fell 0.16 per cent to $43.01 per barrel.

(With agency inputs)