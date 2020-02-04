e-paper
Sensex zooms 800 points, touches 40,676; Nifty above 11,900

Sensex zooms 800 points, touches 40,676; Nifty above 11,900

The market benchmark Sensex surged over 400 points in morning session on Tuesday led by gains in index-heavyweights Reliance Industries, HDFC twins and ITC amid firm global cues.

business Updated: Feb 04, 2020 11:54 IST
HT Correspondent
Mumbai, India - Feb. 1, 2020: People watching sensex update on billboard outside BSE in Mumbai, India, on Saturday, February 1, 2020. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/Hindustan Times)
Sensex zoomed 800 points on Thursday, touching 40,676; and Nifty rose above 11,900.

Reclaiming the 40,000 mark, the 30-share BSE index was trading 438.16 points or 1.10 per cent higher at 40,310.47.

Similarly, the broader NSE advanced 120.15 points, or 1.03 per cent, to 11,828.05.

