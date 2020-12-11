e-paper
Home / Business News / Shares hit record peak, ONGC surges on higher oil prices

Shares hit record peak, ONGC surges on higher oil prices

The Nifty 50 index rose 0.66% to 13,567.05 by 0511 GMT, while the benchmark Sensex was up 0.66% at 46,261.33. Both the indexes were set to finish the week more than 2% higher.

business Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 13:17 IST
Reuters | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
Reuters | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
Bengaluru
ONGC, which has lost nearly a third of its market value this year, climbed 10% after Brent rose above $50 for the first time since March, as coronavirus vaccination rollouts kept hopes alive that demand for crude would build up next year.
ONGC, which has lost nearly a third of its market value this year, climbed 10% after Brent rose above $50 for the first time since March, as coronavirus vaccination rollouts kept hopes alive that demand for crude would build up next year.
         

Indian shares scaled record peaks on Friday and were set for a sixth straight weekly gain as Oil and Natural Gas Corp surged on the back of higher crude prices, with sentiment also supported by optimism over Covid-19 vaccines.

The Nifty 50 index rose 0.66% to 13,567.05 by 0511 GMT, while the benchmark Sensex was up 0.66% at 46,261.33. Both the indexes were set to finish the week more than 2% higher.

ONGC, which has lost nearly a third of its market value this year, climbed 10% after Brent rose above $50 for the first time since March, as coronavirus vaccination rollouts kept hopes alive that demand for crude would build up next year.

Oil-to-retail conglomerate Reliance Industries gained 1.5%.

“Indications that demand is coming back and of a likely improvement in refining margins may now drive the beaten-down oil and gas sector to lead gains going forward,” said Rusmik Oza, head of fundamental research at Kotak Securities in Mumbai.

“India is somewhat standing out among emerging markets because of the way the economy has bounced back even with meagre stimulus, showing that demand has normalised in the system.”

Sentiment was also underpinned by data showing a steady decline in new coronavirus cases in India - the country with the second-highest caseload - where daily infections have dipped after hitting a peak in September.

The Nifty Auto Index gained 0.6% after data from an industry body showed passenger vehicle sales rose nearly 13% in November, boosted by festive demand.

Broader Asian shares were also higher after a panel of outside advisers to the U.S. health regulator overwhelmingly endorsed the emergency use of Pfizer Inc’s coronavirus vaccine, with investors also watching US fiscal stimulus talks and Brexit negotiations.

top news
MHA summons Bengal DGP, chief secy after attack on JP Nadda’s convoy
MHA summons Bengal DGP, chief secy after attack on JP Nadda’s convoy
India not historically responsible for climate change: Javadekar
India not historically responsible for climate change: Javadekar
Afghanistan peace process must preserve gains of past 20 years, says PM Modi
Afghanistan peace process must preserve gains of past 20 years, says PM Modi
Attack on BJP convoy: ‘Extremely disturbing,’ says Guv, submits report
Attack on BJP convoy: ‘Extremely disturbing,’ says Guv, submits report
Decomposed bodies of woman, her kids found hanging in Maha’s Bhiwandi
Decomposed bodies of woman, her kids found hanging in Maha’s Bhiwandi
PM Modi to address Climate Ambition Summit on Saturday
PM Modi to address Climate Ambition Summit on Saturday
Centre left with mere 10% NREGA funds as scheme sees 243% jump in Corona times
Centre left with mere 10% NREGA funds as scheme sees 243% jump in Corona times
‘My accent is a khichdi now’: Radhika Apte | A Call To Spy
‘My accent is a khichdi now’: Radhika Apte | A Call To Spy
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers' protest

