Shipment of hydroxychloroquine to US likely to start next week: Report

business

Updated: Apr 11, 2020 20:20 IST

Shipment of anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine to the US is likely to start next week, a leading pharma industry body has said.

Hydroxychloroquine is being touted as game changer in fight against Covid-19 pandemic “The shipments of hydroxychloroquine to the US are likely to start next week. Indian pharma companies are committed to meet both, domestic and export commitments,” Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance Secretary General Sudarshan Jain said.

This is in line with India’s role as pharmacy of the world, he added.

India manufactures 70 per cent of the world’s supply of hydroxychloroquine.

Companies like Zydus Cadila and IPCA are the major manufacturers of hydroxychloroquine in the country, Jain said.

The Indian pharmaceutical industry earlier this week has said there is enough stock of hydroxychloroquine in the country and drug firms are ready to ramp up the production to meet domestic as well as export requirements.

The government on Friday said that there is enough stock of hydroxychloroquine in the country and it is taking all steps to ensure that there is no shortage of the drug in the domestic market.

“There is enough stock of hydroxychloroquine in the country and we are tracking its demand, availability and production on a daily basis,” National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) Chairman Shubhra Singh had told PTI.

Ensuring the availability of the drug in the country is first priority of the government. Only after meeting the demand here, the exports are being done, she added.