Shipment of hydroxychloroquine to US likely to start next week: Report

The Indian pharmaceutical industry earlier this week has said there is enough stock of hydroxychloroquine in the country and drug firms are ready to ramp up the production to meet domestic as well as export requirements.

business Updated: Apr 11, 2020 20:20 IST
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
India manufactures 70 per cent of the world’s supply of hydroxychloroquine.(Bloomberg photo )
         

Shipment of anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine to the US is likely to start next week, a leading pharma industry body has said.

Hydroxychloroquine is being touted as game changer in fight against Covid-19 pandemic “The shipments of hydroxychloroquine to the US are likely to start next week. Indian pharma companies are committed to meet both, domestic and export commitments,” Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance Secretary General Sudarshan Jain said.

This is in line with India’s role as pharmacy of the world, he added.

Companies like Zydus Cadila and IPCA are the major manufacturers of hydroxychloroquine in the country, Jain said.

The government on Friday said that there is enough stock of hydroxychloroquine in the country and it is taking all steps to ensure that there is no shortage of the drug in the domestic market.

“There is enough stock of hydroxychloroquine in the country and we are tracking its demand, availability and production on a daily basis,” National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) Chairman Shubhra Singh had told PTI.

Ensuring the availability of the drug in the country is first priority of the government. Only after meeting the demand here, the exports are being done, she added.

