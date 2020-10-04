e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 04, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / TCS earnings, global factors to dictate domestic markets this week: Analysts

TCS earnings, global factors to dictate domestic markets this week: Analysts

Benchmark index Sensex advanced by 3.49 per cent or 1,308.39 points last week on the back of Unlock 5.0 guidelines, positive macroeconomic data and renewed hopes of US stimulus measures. Domestic markets were closed on Friday on account of ‘Gandhi Jayanti’.

business Updated: Oct 04, 2020 13:45 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
New Delhi
Analysts said PMI data for the services sector, movement in the rupee and Brent crude oil would be keenly watched by participants.
Analysts said PMI data for the services sector, movement in the rupee and Brent crude oil would be keenly watched by participants.(Bloomberg)
         

Stock markets are expected to be driven by quarterly earnings by IT frontline companies, developments related to loan moratorium and global trends this week, analysts said.

News related to coronavirus cases and the US presidential election would be closely tracked by investors, they said.

Benchmark index Sensex advanced by 3.49 per cent or 1,308.39 points last week on the back of Unlock 5.0 guidelines, positive macroeconomic data and renewed hopes of US stimulus measures. Domestic markets were closed on Friday on account of ‘Gandhi Jayanti’.

“This week marks the beginning of earnings season and among the top names, IT major TCS is scheduled to announce its number on October 7. Besides, news related to Covid-19 and updates on the US Presidential election will also be closely tracked,” said Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus, a development that is likely to affect his hectic election campaign just weeks before the presidential polls.

“Market is expected to be guided by announcement of stimulus measures by the US and outcome of the SC moratorium hearing,” Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said.

The Supreme Court on Monday will hear the plea on interest waiver during moratorium.

Analysts said PMI data for the services sector, movement in the rupee and Brent crude oil would be keenly watched by participants.

“Going ahead, market’s focus will shift to the earnings numbers especially from the IT frontline companies,” said Sanjeev Zarbade, VP PCG Research, Kotak Securities.

tags
top news
Hathras gang-rape victim’s family against CBI probe; SIT records statement
Hathras gang-rape victim’s family against CBI probe; SIT records statement
Ahead of Jaishankar trip, India is game to formalise Quad dialogue that ruffles China
Ahead of Jaishankar trip, India is game to formalise Quad dialogue that ruffles China
China wants Bangladesh to align strategies, promote Belt and Road projects
China wants Bangladesh to align strategies, promote Belt and Road projects
Eye on China, Canada formulates new Indo-Pacific policy
Eye on China, Canada formulates new Indo-Pacific policy
‘When will India get Covid-19 vaccine?’: Health minister to answer today
‘When will India get Covid-19 vaccine?’: Health minister to answer today
Schools in Delhi to remain shut till October 31
Schools in Delhi to remain shut till October 31
Pak Islamist party chief’s elevation as joint oppn leader raises eyebrows
Pak Islamist party chief’s elevation as joint oppn leader raises eyebrows
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 GuidelinesMI vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In