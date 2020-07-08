e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 08, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Thomas Cook India launches initiative to tap demand for mini vacations in Europe

Thomas Cook India launches initiative to tap demand for mini vacations in Europe

The ‘City Escapes’ was conceptualised to offer Indians bite-sized breaks in and around Europe, Thomas Cook India has said.

business Updated: Jul 08, 2020 15:22 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
New Delhi
According to Thomas Cook India, international travel remains high on the Indian consumer’s bucket list.
According to Thomas Cook India, international travel remains high on the Indian consumer’s bucket list. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

Travel services firm Thomas Cook India on Wednesday said it has launched an initiative -- ‘City Escapes’-- to tap the growing demand for very short vacations.

Despite the pandemic, international travel remains high on the Indian consumer’s bucket list, and Europe is a clear favourite, Thomas Cook India said in a filing to BSE.

The ‘City Escapes’ was conceptualised to offer Indians bite-sized breaks in and around Europe, it added.

“Indian consumers are displaying a growing appetite for mini-cations that are convenient and flexible. Therefore, our City Escapes have been thoughtfully designed to include centrally located hotels for easy access, optional top-ups with a diversity of experiences - and at very affordable pricing,”  Thomas Cook (India)  Holidays, MICE, Visa -  President & Country Head  Rajeev Kale said.

Iconic destinations such as Istanbul, Budapest, Salzburg, Vienna, Helsinki, Krakow; millennial favourites of Prague and Zagreb, among others are included in City Escapes, Thomas Cook India said.

Shares of Thomas Cook (India) were trading at Rs 30.90 per scrip on BSE, up 4.92 per cent from its previous close.

tags
top news
Kulbhushan Jadhav refused to seek review of his death sentence, says Pakistan
Kulbhushan Jadhav refused to seek review of his death sentence, says Pakistan
‘Urge US to stop interfering’: China slaps visa restrictions over Tibet
‘Urge US to stop interfering’: China slaps visa restrictions over Tibet
‘India on treasure hunt to find what happened in Galwan’: Chidambaram
‘India on treasure hunt to find what happened in Galwan’: Chidambaram
Centre approves extending free foodgrain scheme for poor till November
Centre approves extending free foodgrain scheme for poor till November
PM Oli doesn’t budge an inch in Nepal standoff, party stares at a possible split
PM Oli doesn’t budge an inch in Nepal standoff, party stares at a possible split
‘He is a terrific player’: Sachin names the most underrated all-rounder
‘He is a terrific player’: Sachin names the most underrated all-rounder
MP CM plays down delay in allocation of portfolios to new ministers
MP CM plays down delay in allocation of portfolios to new ministers
Congress slams govt over US’ online classes move, H1B visa & Kuwait expat bill
Congress slams govt over US’ online classes move, H1B visa & Kuwait expat bill
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaJAC Class 10th Result 2020LadakhVikas DubeySushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In