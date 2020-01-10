e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 10, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Jan 10, 2020
Home / Business News / Trump says China trade deal may be signed shortly after January 15

Trump says China trade deal may be signed shortly after January 15

Trump announced last month that the phase one of the trade deal will be signed first.

business Updated: Jan 10, 2020 10:17 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Washington
President Donald Trump exits Air Force One, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., following a campaign rally in Ohio.
President Donald Trump exits Air Force One, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., following a campaign rally in Ohio.(AP)
         

U.S. President Donald Trump, who announced last month that the Phase 1 trade deal with China would be signed on Jan. 15, said on Thursday the agreement could be signed “shortly thereafter.”

In an interview with the ABC affiliate in Toledo, Ohio, Trump said: “We’re going to be signing on January 15th - I think it will be January 15th, but shortly thereafter, but I think January 15th - a big deal with China.”

tags
top news
‘No takers for your malware’: Indian envoy to UN hits out at Pakistan
‘No takers for your malware’: Indian envoy to UN hits out at Pakistan
‘Foreign’ links of Popular Front of India under scanner
‘Foreign’ links of Popular Front of India under scanner
Supreme Court verdict on communication curbs in Jammu and Kashmir today
Supreme Court verdict on communication curbs in Jammu and Kashmir today
Deepika Padukone’s Skill India promo video dropped after JNU visit
Deepika Padukone’s Skill India promo video dropped after JNU visit
Informants in Iraq, Syria helped US kill Qassem Soleimani: Report
Informants in Iraq, Syria helped US kill Qassem Soleimani: Report
Engineering students develop free-swimming Autonomous Underwater Vehicle
Engineering students develop free-swimming Autonomous Underwater Vehicle
UK monarchy scrambles for solutions after Harry, Meghan bombshell
UK monarchy scrambles for solutions after Harry, Meghan bombshell
‘3-engine’ governance, ‘nationalism vs anarchy’: Javadekar on BJP’s Delhi poll pitch
‘3-engine’ governance, ‘nationalism vs anarchy’: Javadekar on BJP’s Delhi poll pitch
trending topics
Najeeb casesESIC HospitalIBPS 2019 ScorecardKushal PunjabiReliance Jio Wi-Fi callingAjay DevgnJNU violenceRealme 5i

don't miss

latest news

india news

Business News