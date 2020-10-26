e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 26, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Turkish lira drops to record low over US sanction threat

Turkish lira drops to record low over US sanction threat

The lira dropped another 1.3 per cent to 8.06 against the dollar, a day after Erdogan dared Washington to impose sanctions after the NATO-member country tested the S-400 air defense system it purchased from Russia.

business Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 19:46 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kaleem Ullah Fasihi
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kaleem Ullah Fasihi
Ankara
A merchant counts Turkish lira banknotes at the Grand Bazaar in Istanbul, Turkey.
A merchant counts Turkish lira banknotes at the Grand Bazaar in Istanbul, Turkey.(REUTERS)
         

The Turkish currency slid further Monday to an all-time low against the US dollar after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan challenged the United States to slap sanctions over his government’s decision to test its Russian-made air defense system.

The lira dropped another 1.3 per cent to 8.06 against the dollar, a day after Erdogan dared Washington to impose sanctions after the NATO-member country tested the S-400 air defense system it purchased from Russia.

The purchase has already seen Turkey kicked off the US F-35 stealth fighter program.

NATO has said that the Russian system poses a threat to the military alliance and particularly endangers the technical secrets of the F-35.

For months, the US warned Ankara that it risked sanctions under the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act if the S-400 system was activated. President Donald Trump, however, has held back on implementing the sanctions amid hopes Erdogan will not go ahead with activating the missiles.

The lira has lost around 25 per cent of its value this year as the coronavirus pandemic continues to batter the economy and amid concerns over Turkey’s troubled relations with the United States and several European nations.

tags
top news
In Imran Khan’s anti-Islamophobia letter to Facebook, a dig at India
In Imran Khan’s anti-Islamophobia letter to Facebook, a dig at India
China’s hand seen in Myanmar’s insurgent group targeting India-backed Kaladan project
China’s hand seen in Myanmar’s insurgent group targeting India-backed Kaladan project
KKR vs KXIP, IPL 2020 Live: Morgan, Shubman Gill get KKR back on track
KKR vs KXIP, IPL 2020 Live: Morgan, Shubman Gill get KKR back on track
Key accused in Kerala gold smuggling case brought back from Dubai, arrested: NIA
Key accused in Kerala gold smuggling case brought back from Dubai, arrested: NIA
China has ramped up military presence across LAC. Ladakh isn’t only target
China has ramped up military presence across LAC. Ladakh isn’t only target
Hurt over Mehbooba Mufti’s actions and words, 3 PDP leaders resign
Hurt over Mehbooba Mufti’s actions and words, 3 PDP leaders resign
At India Energy Forum, PM Modi says India’s energy future bright and secure
At India Energy Forum, PM Modi says India’s energy future bright and secure
Watch: Donald Trump’s top ministers in India for 2+2 talks amid China tension
Watch: Donald Trump’s top ministers in India for 2+2 talks amid China tension
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar PollIndia Covid 19 TallyNEET MDS 2021Dilip RayBigg Boss 14 written updateKKR vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In