UK PM Boris Johnson, French Prez Emmanuel Macron to talk on Covid, Brexit: Report

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 17:59 IST

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron will most likely talk about the global fight against the novel coronavirus and Britain’s future relationship with the European Union at talks later on Thursday.

“President Macron is visiting London to mark an important event in the shared history of our two countries and to commemorate the sacrifices made during the Second World War,” Johnson’s spokesman told reporters.

“But it is also an opportunity for the PM and the president to discuss a range of other issues and I expect them to talk about the global fight against coronavirus and also for our future relationship with the European Union to come up.”