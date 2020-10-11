e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 11, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / UK’s Labour to look at alternative financial package, says Lisa Nandy

UK’s Labour to look at alternative financial package, says Lisa Nandy

Britain’s main opposition Labour Party will look into presenting alternative support packages for those areas facing tightened restrictions rather than voting down government coronavirus measures, its foreign policy spokeswoman said on Sunday.

business Updated: Oct 11, 2020 15:18 IST
Reuters | Posted by Niyati Singh
Reuters | Posted by Niyati Singh
London
Lisa Nandy, Labour MP for Wigan
Lisa Nandy, Labour MP for Wigan(Reuters file photo)
         

Britain’s main opposition Labour Party will look into presenting alternative support packages for those areas facing tightened restrictions rather than voting down government coronavirus measures, its foreign policy spokeswoman said on Sunday.

Labour could vote against the Conservative government’s measures to control the coronavirus but fears that would further hurt places in northern England where Covid-19 cases are rising rapidly, Lisa Nandy told the BBC’s Andrew Marr show.

Instead, Nandy said, Labour would look at presenting an alternative financial package for those affected by any new restrictions, criticising the government’s measures as offering too little.

tags
top news
Pakistan hires top lobbyist firm for a US bailout from FATF grey list
Pakistan hires top lobbyist firm for a US bailout from FATF grey list
Will Covid-19 cases increase during winter? Likely, says Harsh Vardhan
Will Covid-19 cases increase during winter? Likely, says Harsh Vardhan
China has itself to blame for strong QUAD | Analysis
China has itself to blame for strong QUAD | Analysis
SRH vs RR Live Score, IPL 2020: Warner, Pandey anchor SRH after loose start
SRH vs RR Live Score, IPL 2020: Warner, Pandey anchor SRH after loose start
Maharashtra: Aarey Metro car shed to be moved to Kanjurmarg
Maharashtra: Aarey Metro car shed to be moved to Kanjurmarg
‘Do not compare crimes committed in Hathras and Karauli’: Congress’ Singhvi targets BJP
‘Do not compare crimes committed in Hathras and Karauli’: Congress’ Singhvi targets BJP
Sanjay Raut seeks curbs on fake social media, has an advice for Amit Shah
Sanjay Raut seeks curbs on fake social media, has an advice for Amit Shah
KXIP vs KKR & CSK vs RCB Review and SRH vs RR and MI vs DC Preview on Battleground T20
KXIP vs KKR & CSK vs RCB Review and SRH vs RR and MI vs DC Preview on Battleground T20
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyJasleen MatharuBigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyAmitabh BachchanLaxmmi Bomb trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In