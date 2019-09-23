e-paper
UK travel giant Thomas Cook collapses

The 178-year-old operator had been seeking £200 million ($250 million) from private investors to save it from collapse.

business Updated: Sep 23, 2019 07:17 IST
Thomas Cook has declared bankruptcy.
Thomas Cook has declared bankruptcy. (AFP/Paul Ellis/HT ARCHIVES)
         

British travel giant Thomas Cook declared bankruptcy on Monday after failing to reach a last-ditch rescue deal.

“Despite considerable efforts, those discussions have not resulted in agreement between the company’s stakeholders and proposed new money providers,” Thomas Cook said in a statement.

“The company’s board has therefore concluded that it had no choice but to take steps to enter into compulsory liquidation with immediate effect.”

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Sep 23, 2019 07:17 IST

