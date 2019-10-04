e-paper
UNIQLO opens its first store in India

Tadashi Yanai, UNIQLO Founder and CEO, said he wished to launch UNIQLO stores in India since a long time and looks forward towards the tremendous potential Indian markets have to offer.

business Updated: Oct 04, 2019 10:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Amitabh Kant inaugurates UNIQLO store in Vasant Kunj in Delhi with UNIQLO team.
Amitabh Kant inaugurates UNIQLO store in Vasant Kunj in Delhi with UNIQLO team. (@amitabhk87/Twitter)
         

UNIQLO, a Japanese global apparel retailer, on Friday opened its debut store in India at Ambience Mall in Vasant Kunj in New Delhi.

The company released a statement after launching its first store on Friday. The UNIQLO team was also joined by CEO of Niti Aayog, Amitabh Kant who tweeted pictures of the launch.

Tadashi Yanai, UNIQLO Founder and Chairman, President & CEO of the Fast Retailing Group, said, “Fast Retailing has long wished to open stores in India in view of the tremendous potential of such a large nation.

Yanai further spoke about UNIQLO’s experience in India and about their recruitment process which has been going on since the last year. He said, “We began recruiting here at the end of the last year and have been impressed by the exceptional talent, ambition and diligence of the young people we encountered and welcomed aboard.”

With a strength of 500 employees, UNIQLO India plans to open 3 more stores in New Delhi within its first year, as per its statement.

(with inputs from PTI)

First Published: Oct 04, 2019 10:25 IST

