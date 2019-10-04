UNIQLO opens its first store in India

business

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 10:39 IST

UNIQLO, a Japanese global apparel retailer, on Friday opened its debut store in India at Ambience Mall in Vasant Kunj in New Delhi.

The company released a statement after launching its first store on Friday. The UNIQLO team was also joined by CEO of Niti Aayog, Amitabh Kant who tweeted pictures of the launch.

#UNIQLO applied for single brand retail in 2018 Jan. In less than 20 months they have launched one of their biggest stores in Delhi & will open two more stores in NCR region in next two months.A Gr8 example of Ease of Doing Business & red carpet for investors.With the UNIQLO team pic.twitter.com/ZpnSUp37Ng — Amitabh Kant (@amitabhk87) October 3, 2019

Tadashi Yanai, UNIQLO Founder and Chairman, President & CEO of the Fast Retailing Group, said, “Fast Retailing has long wished to open stores in India in view of the tremendous potential of such a large nation.

Yanai further spoke about UNIQLO’s experience in India and about their recruitment process which has been going on since the last year. He said, “We began recruiting here at the end of the last year and have been impressed by the exceptional talent, ambition and diligence of the young people we encountered and welcomed aboard.”

With a strength of 500 employees, UNIQLO India plans to open 3 more stores in New Delhi within its first year, as per its statement.

(with inputs from PTI)

First Published: Oct 04, 2019 10:25 IST