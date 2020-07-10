e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 10, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Yes Bank sets 55% discount for $2 billion share offering

Yes Bank sets 55% discount for $2 billion share offering

The Mumbai-based lender plans to sell the shares at 12 rupees to 13 rupees apiece, a filing showed Friday. That’s a discount of as much as 55% to Thursday’s close. The stock fell 5.1% to 25.30 rupees at 12:14 p.m. local time.

business Updated: Jul 10, 2020 14:13 IST
Bloomberg| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Bloomberg| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Yes Bank, which was bailed out earlier this year, is the latest Indian lender to announce capital raising plans to boost buffers as the pandemic threatens to increase bad loans
Yes Bank, which was bailed out earlier this year, is the latest Indian lender to announce capital raising plans to boost buffers as the pandemic threatens to increase bad loans(Bloomberg file photo)
         

Yes Bank Ltd. set a large discount in the price range for its $2 billion public offering scheduled for next week.

The Mumbai-based lender plans to sell the shares at 12 rupees to 13 rupees apiece, a filing showed Friday. That’s a discount of as much as 55% to Thursday’s close. The stock fell 5.1% to 25.30 rupees at 12:14 p.m. local time.

Yes Bank, which was bailed out earlier this year, is the latest Indian lender to announce capital raising plans to boost buffers as the pandemic threatens to increase bad loans. Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. raised almost $1 billion in late May selling shares at a discount of just over 1%.

Read more on Yes Bank’s share sale plans

A minimum bid lot will be one thousand equity shares, Yes Bank said in the filing. The equity issue is due from July 15 to July 17.

tags
top news
Vikas Dubey was hit on his chest, arm as he tried to escape from police: Report
Vikas Dubey was hit on his chest, arm as he tried to escape from police: Report
In advice to China and India, Dalai Lama says both should live side-by-side
In advice to China and India, Dalai Lama says both should live side-by-side
‘6 dead, 12 still on the run’: UP Police on Kanpur shootout in which 8 cops were killed
‘6 dead, 12 still on the run’: UP Police on Kanpur shootout in which 8 cops were killed
Kerala gold smuggling scandal: CM Vijayan faces heat as protesters rage
Kerala gold smuggling scandal: CM Vijayan faces heat as protesters rage
NCP standing committee is postponed yet again, Chinese power play in Nepal
NCP standing committee is postponed yet again, Chinese power play in Nepal
‘Dead men tell no tales’: Oppn aims at UP govt after Vikas Dubey’s encounter
‘Dead men tell no tales’: Oppn aims at UP govt after Vikas Dubey’s encounter
‘I wasn’t the problem’: Ganguly reveals what went wrong at KKR
‘I wasn’t the problem’: Ganguly reveals what went wrong at KKR
‘China has been waging a war on Islam’: Uighur activist Rushan Abbas
‘China has been waging a war on Islam’: Uighur activist Rushan Abbas
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyVikas DubeyICSE, ISC Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In