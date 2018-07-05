Yes Bank shares gain 4% on SEBI nod for mutual fund business

Shares of Yes Bank on Thursday rose by 4% after the company received approval from capital markets regulator SEBI to start mutual fund business.

The stock went up by 3.96% to settle at Rs 348.80 on BSE. During the day, it soared 4.54% to Rs 350.75.

At NSE, shares of the company jumped 3.88% to close at Rs 348.60.

The stock was the top gainer on both the key indices during the day.

The company’s market valuation rose by Rs 3,159.27 crore to Rs 80,423.27 crore.

In terms of equity volume, 11.36 lakh shares of the company were traded on BSE and over 2 crore shares changed hands at NSE during the day.

This approval is subsequent to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) approval granted to Yes Bank to sponsor a mutual fund followed by Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi) in-principle approval received subsequently, the bank said in a statement on Wednesday.